Foundation Home Loans adds short-term let and HMOs green BTL mortgage products

  17/03/2022
Foundation Homes Loans has expanded its green buy-to-let mortgage range with products to cater for short-term lets and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) with up to six residents.

The ABC+ green mortgage can be accessed by landlords looking to purchase or remortgage specialist property with an EPC rating between A and C.

The green HMO two-year fixed rate product starts from 3.44 per cent at 75 per cent loan to vlaye (LTV) and comes with a 0.75 per cent fee.

The short-term let equivalent rate begins at 3.94 per cent and both have a maximum loan size of £1m.

Rates depend on the rating of the property, with A-rated properties securing the “most competitive rate” according to the lender.

The products allow borrowers to remortgage early if they want to buy a property, renovate it with bridging finance and then move to a standard buy-to-let deal.

They also come with tired cashback payments of up to £750 on mortgage completion.

George Gee, managing director for commercial at Foundation Home Loans, said that following its launch of its green reward mortgage range last year, the company was “keen to ensure we remain at the cutting edge of product design and activity in this space”.

He added that feedback on its proposition was “excellent” and it had consequently “forged a reputation as a leader in this field”.

Gee said that the launch of the products showed its further commitment to the green agenda.

