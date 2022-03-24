Hope Capital, Danske Bank UK and United Trust Bank make appointments – round-up

Hope Capital and Danske Bank UK have made business development manager (BDM) appointments, while United Trust Bank recruited an asset finance underwriter.

Kim Parker has joined specialist short-term lender Hope Capital as an internal BDM. She has an extensive track record in sales positions, with over 11 years working at Barclays. In her new role, Parker will help the company take on increased business volumes.

Parker said: “This is a fantastic time to join the team. I’m really looking forward to helping the firm deliver.”

Sam Lea has also been made BDM at the lender, where he will oversee its cases across the Midlands.

Lea began his career in the financial services sector over seven years ago where he worked in various roles at Dudley Building Society and ML Financial Consultants. He also holds a CeMAP, DipFA, and CeRER qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

Lea said: “I want to build meaningful, long-term business relationships and I look forward to bringing Hope Capital’s products and services to the broker market.”

Roz Cawood, director of sales, said: “Our recruitment process has had to be highly selective, ensuring we are best positioned to move the business forward. Sam and Kim tick every box – they both have a deep understanding of the specialist lending sector and reflect our company values. I feel very confident they will hit the ground running.”

United Trust Bank

Meanwhile, United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Essie Quinnell as underwriter in its Asset Finance credit team as the division continues to transact record levels of new business.

Quinnell joins UTB from Wesleyan Bank, having previously worked in Asset Finance sales and credit roles. Before joining Wesleyan, she spent nearly four years with Metro Bank.

Quinnell is the second underwriter to have joined the UTB’s Asset Finance team within a month. Rob Irving was recently appointed as senior underwriter based in the North West, working with brokers supporting SMEs operating across the North West, Midlands and Scotland.

UTB’s Asset Finance business is being expanded after the division saw its loan book exceed £200m for the first time in 2021, a company record.

Nathan Mollett, head of Asset Finance, said: “Delivering exceptional service and encouraging direct access to underwriters requires a significant and skilled credit team to help brokers secure and complete deals. Essie has the drive, attitude and recent experience we’re looking for and she’s slotted into the team perfectly.

“We have already seen good growth across flow transactions, high value car finance, and mid-ticket lending in the fist months of 2022. We plan to launch new products and implement people powered technology which will enhance our processes and further improve our delivery from application to pay-out.”

Danske Bank UK

Danske Bank UK has appointed Barry Shaw as a BDM for the South East of England.

Shaw joins from West Bromwich Building Society and joins an existing team of BDMs who are supported by a team of underwriters in Northern Ireland.

Shaw said: “When I heard about the opportunity I was interested straight away. I’ve been a BDM in the South East for many years and hope that my experience and knowledge will add to the team.”

Patrick Mullan, head of GB Mortgages at Danske Bank UK, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Barry to the team as we expand our broker distribution base and profile in the market.”

In January, the Northern Irish lender launched the Danske Carbon Neutral Mortgage through brokers registered with Mortgage Advice Bureau. It’s currently available for homes in the South East, South West and East of England with an Energy Performance Certificate of A-C.