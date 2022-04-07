Paragon Bank expands buy-to-let team with regional sales manager hire

Paragon Bank has made Roger Churaman regional sales manager of its buy-to-let mortgage sales team.

Churaman will be responsible for managing London and the home counties.

He joins Paragon from Aldermore, where he was a relationship manager. He has spent over a decade working at Lloyds Banking Group, where he managed a portfolio of property investors and developers with a lending book of £30m. His experience has given him a comprehensive understanding of how to support brokers find the right products for their customers, Paragon said.

Churaman (pictured) said: “I am delighted to be joining Paragon Bank as regional sales manager. Paragon has always had a good reputation for portfolio landlords. I am confident that I can offer my brokers the best service for them and their clients.”

Jason Wilde, national sales manager, added: “I’m really pleased that Roger has joined us, he is a very welcomed addition to our team of regional managers. He joins from a well-respected lender within the complex market, so his experience within this field will be a real asset to both Paragon and our intermediary partners.”