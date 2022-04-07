The Mortgage Lender hires Kensington’s Kirby as head of specialist distribution

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has hired Chris Kirby as head of specialist distribution and key accounts.

Kirby (pictured) joins the lender from Kensington Mortgages, where he first worked as an account development manager then key account manager for a total of four years.

He has over 10 years’ experience in the mortgage industry and has worked in the specialist sector for six years.

Before than he worked at Fleet Mortgages as business development manager (BDM) for a year and, prior to that, was at Coventry Building Society where he started his career in the industry. There he was customer service assistant before moving up to senior mortgage adviser, then telephone BDM.

At TML, Kirby will have the task of supporting intermediaries as the lender grows its business. He will oversee specialist distributors and work with broker partners, focusing on those in the new build and buy-to-let sectors.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at TML, said: “With a strong background in specialist lending and an excellent reputation in our sector, Chris will be a valuable addition to the team at TML.

“Our business continues to grow through investing in our people, technology and proposition so that we can help more customers; Chris will play a key role in these expansion plans.”

Kirby added: “It’s a great time to be joining TML; there is ambition to grow in a way that benefits both the mortgage market and consumers.

“I joined TML because I wanted to work with a mortgage lender that covers all of the market; this new opportunity affords me the ability to make a difference through working with innovative, talented colleagues and increasing engagement and awareness of the valuable products that TML offer.”