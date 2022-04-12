Avamore launches bridging and development calculator for brokers

The calculator builds on a similar model used by the team internally, but brokers can input directly, change figures and come up with multiple options for clients that can be downloaded.

Avamore said that this would save time for brokers as they would not have to wait to hear terms back from a lender.

Other benefits of the calculator include the ability to download unbranded terms so the broker can keep control over client and detailed error information to help guide input on terms so Avamore could progress cases.

Avamore added that the calculator was one of the first steps it was taking to invest in technology to help improve efficiency and transparency and create a better user experience.

Other plans include building an end-to-end loan platform that will allow brokers to track deals and loans.

Sabinder Robinson-Sandhu, head of operations and marketing, said: “We have discussed launching a calculator for some time but wanted to ensure that whatever we introduced to the market was completely accurate, user friendly and created a high quality user experience.

“Naturally, no tool can ever replace a lender to broker conversation but our aim with the calculator is to empower the broker to sense check the deal, secure the client’s interest and then collectively, we will be in a strong position to move the deal ahead as quickly as possible.”

She added: “We look forward to receiving more feedback from the market and later bringing to life changes planned for further down the track at Avamore.”