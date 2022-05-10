You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Tough regulations to blame for drop in HMO numbers ‒ Octane Capital

by:
  • 10/05/2022
  • 0
Tough regulations to blame for drop in HMO numbers ‒ Octane Capital
Licensing laws covering houses in multiple occupancy (HMO) may have been responsible for the decline in the number of HMOs in the last year.

Analysis of the government’s local housing statistics by Octane Capital found that on an annual basis the number of HMOs in England dropped three per cent year-on-year in 2020/21 to 497,884. The situation was more pronounced in the capital, where the number of HMOs declined by 13 per cent, the largest drop in any region.

The report noted that 11 boroughs in London had reported decreases, with the largest falls recorded in Ealing at 59 per cent and Lambeth with a 58 per cent decline.

Octane Capital suggested that this drop in HMOs across the county may be down to HMO rule changes from 2018 taking hold. This was when rules requiring a licence for all HMOs occupied by five or more people were introduced. Additionally, in order to obtain a licence, all rooms within the HMO would have to meet a minimum size criteria, with limits on how many people over the age of 10 who could live there.

Jonathan Samuels (pictured), chief executive of Octane Capital, said that the HMO licensing rules rightly looked to boost the standard of housing, but this had resulted in a decline in the number of operational HMOs across the market, particularly in London.

He continued: “We’ve continued to fund a high number of quality HMO deals throughout the pandemic and this sustained level of interest from professional investors is yet to show any signs of decline. This includes a large number of refurbishment transactions whereby investors are looking to drastically improve the quality of existing HMOs, so while volume has certainly fallen, we don’t believe this will be a long term trend and should benefit the nation’s tenants in the long run.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.