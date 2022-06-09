You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Brightstar Financial launches free summer broker webinars

  • 09/06/2022

Brightstar Financial has launched a range of free summer webinars to help brokers look to expand and diversify their business.

The specialist distributor said it would be hosting nine free webinars for brokers across Tuesday 21 June and Wednesday 22 June.

The webinars will cover topics to help brokers make the most of new opportunities and provide more solutions for their clients. Areas covered will include how to help traditionally underserved customers, upskilling and spotting opportunities in bridging finance, commercial mortgages and the changing landscape of the buy-to-let market.

Brightstar will be partnering with Bluestone, United Trust Bank, LendInvest, West One, The Mortgage Lender, Castle Trust Bank and Pepper Money to deliver the webinars, with sector experts providing their insights into different areas of specialist lending.

Michelle Westley, head of marketing at Brightstar Financial (pictured), said: “There are so many opportunities in the specialist mortgage market for brokers to help their clients access the finance they need to support their plans, whether that’s buying a new home, raising capital, funding a property investment, or for business purposes.

She said the webinars have been designed to help brokers understand how to make the most of those opportunities and the options that are available to them.

Westley added: “We have partnered with a number of specialist lenders with specific sector expertise and insights to provide brokers with the information they need to help diversify their business. Our summer webinars are free, easy to access and are sure to be a valuable use of time for any broker who wants to ensure that they are best placed to meet the changing finance requirements of their existing clients and to open up new opportunities.”

Full details can be found here.

