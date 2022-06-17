West One Loans appoints bridging BDMs to drive business in the north

West One Loans has hired two business development managers (BDMs) as part of its plan to expand its bridging business in the north.

Adam Wolstenholme (pictured) and Cameron Linnell have joined the lender as BDM and regional development manager, respectively.

They have been tasked with developing relationships and business in the region.

Wolstenholme has over eight years’ experience in the bridging and second charge sectors. Before joining West One Loans, he held similar positions at Bridging Finance Solutions Group, Together and Aldermore.

Linnell has more than nine years’ experience in the industry, having previously been a BDM at Goldentree Financial Services as well as a number of roles at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Nicholas Jones, sales director of West One’s bridging division, said: “We are seeing increased demand in the north of the UK and recognise the opportunity to further grow our bridging business in this area. As we widen our intermediary distribution we are confident that our commitment to service and delivery will help us to stand out with brokers.

“Of course, our team is central to delivering on that commitment and I have no doubt that both Adam and Cameron’s skills and expertise will be instrumental in helping us to realise our ambitions and provide unparalleled products, service and support for intermediaries.”

Wolstenholme added: “West One is a hugely successful business providing unique solutions to complex lending needs. Not only that, but it has a great reputation for supporting its customers and staff alike. This role presents a great opportunity for me to build on my experience in the sector and I’m really looking forward to working alongside all my colleagues and seeing what we can achieve together.”