You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

West One Loans appoints bridging BDMs to drive business in the north

by:
  • 17/06/2022
  • 0
West One Loans appoints bridging BDMs to drive business in the north
West One Loans has hired two business development managers (BDMs) as part of its plan to expand its bridging business in the north.

Adam Wolstenholme (pictured) and Cameron Linnell have joined the lender as BDM and regional development manager, respectively. 

They have been tasked with developing relationships and business in the region. 

Wolstenholme has over eight years’ experience in the bridging and second charge sectors. Before joining West One Loans, he held similar positions at Bridging Finance Solutions Group, Together and Aldermore. 

Linnell has more than nine years’ experience in the industry, having previously been a BDM at Goldentree Financial Services as well as a number of roles at Royal Bank of Scotland. 

Nicholas Jones, sales director of West One’s bridging division, said: “We are seeing increased demand in the north of the UK and recognise the opportunity to further grow our bridging business in this area. As we widen our intermediary distribution we are confident that our commitment to service and delivery will help us to stand out with brokers. 

“Of course, our team is central to delivering on that commitment and I have no doubt that both Adam and Cameron’s skills and expertise will be instrumental in helping us to realise our ambitions and provide unparalleled products, service and support for intermediaries.” 

Wolstenholme added: “West One is a hugely successful business providing unique solutions to complex lending needs. Not only that, but it has a great reputation for supporting its customers and staff alike. This role presents a great opportunity for me to build on my experience in the sector and I’m really looking forward to working alongside all my colleagues and seeing what we can achieve together.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.