Central Trust develops origination platform

As a result, new applications can be submitted directly via the portal and into the origination platform. There will be no need to email any details or documentation separately.

The improved portal will now be able to provide agreement in principle (AIP) referrals direct to the mortgage desk, electronic income verification and real-time case tracking.

Central Trust has promised that its underwriting team will provide a same day update on all submissions received prior to 1pm when documents are sent via the portal, otherwise updates will be within 24 hours of receipt.

Similarly, all AIPs that require a referral will get a response within one hour when the portal is used. Referrals are visible to the underwriting team when an application is submitted.

Maeve Ward (pictured), director of commercial operations at Central Trust, said that the lender was committed to delivering a quality service to all brokers, whether they have used Central Trust before or are new to the lender.

She continued: “We appreciate that a journey for one person might not work for another, and while the system is our preferred submission route, we will for a period of time accept email submissions from brokers while we provide them with training on the new system.

“We have invested heavily in our systems and today’s announcement is the culmination of much of that investment, all in service of our commitment to providing service which is second to none.”

Central Trust recently announced its move into lending in Northern Ireland, while it has also expanded its arrears criteria and accepted income streams.