Roma Finance adds products and electronic signatures to processing channel

The channel was introduced in September and has already led to its loan book doubling in size, according to Roma Finance.

Light refurbishment products will now be available. Its light refurbishment rates start from 0.79 per cent and there is a loan to value limit of 70 per cent.

The processing channel has fewer stages, less documentation requirements and improved technology, which Roma Finance says streamlines cases to offer and completion.

The lender said 80 per cent of its bridging cases were completed in under 28 days.

Brokers need to submit three things and then the technology will do the rest. Roma Finance said on straightforward cases, solicitors could be instructed within 24 hours.

Steve Smith (pictured), sales director at Roma, said following the launch of RomaFlow in September and it had “worked really hard to maintain this improved process for straightforward cases and continue to enhance it”.

He added: “We know that brokers love Roma for our lending less ordinary approach but speed continues to be a major factor in the bridging market. We love to lend and are delighted we can now offer an enhanced RomaFlow and also on more products.

“Brokers don’t need to do anything different. Just send in the case and, unless it’s particularly complex, we’ll put it into RomaFlow and provide brokers and borrowers with much quicker turnaround times.”