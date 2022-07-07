Aeon Investments enters £450m commercial lending agreement with WayPark Capital

Investment company Aeon Investments has entered into a £450m loan origination agreement with WayPark Capital for commercial real estate lending in the UK.

Aeon has been building on its commercial real estate investment strategy since launching in Q4 last year. The programme aims to build portfolios of loans in the UK to address demand from institutional investors in investment vehicles focused on commercial real estate.

The agreement with WayPark is in addition to Aeon existing agreement with private bank Arbuthnot Latham and Co, bolstering the investment firm’s origination capacity to more than £900m.

WayPark is a commercial real estate lending platform which recently launched with a view to provide borrowers with loans and financial solutions of between £2m and £20m, up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). Options will cater to acquisition, refinancing and asset upgrade purposes.

Oumar Diallo, CEO of Aeon Investments, said: “This agreement further demonstrates our belief in the commercial real estate sector, despite prevailing headwinds due to rising rates, surging inflation, and looming recessionary outlook. We firmly believe that rigorous asset selection and loans with prudent LTVs and conservative debt coverage ratios will ensure CRE [commercial real estate] debt remains an asset class with sound risk/reward ratios.

“Our agreement with WayPark is an exciting development for our CRE investment programme. There are a growing number of attractive corporate real estate funding opportunities and a growing appetite from institutional investors to increase their exposure to this market.”