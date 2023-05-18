You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook’s loan book rises to £11.2bn in Q1

by:
  • 18/05/2023
  • 0
Shawbrook’s loan book rises to £11.2bn in Q1
Shawbrook has reported a quarterly increase in its loan book from £10.5bn to £11.2bn in Q1, its trading update revealed.

The lender said this growth was driven by loan origination across its real estate and SME markets. 

This was also higher than the £9.1bn loan book it generated during the same period last year. 

It said its funding position was “strong”, pointing to the nine per cent growth of its retail deposit book to £11.2bn over the quarter. Shawbrook said this was supported by “healthy levels of liquidity” as it closed the period with a liquidity coverage ratio of 263.7 per cent, down from 321.3 per cent in Q4 2022. 

The liquidity coverage ratio refers to the proportion of highly liquid assets that financial institutions hold to maintain their ongoing short-term obligations. 

It said it was continuing to monitor the economic climate but noted that there were no signs of “widespread credit stress” across its loan book. As of Q1, its arrears rate was flat on a quarterly basis at 1.9 per cent. 

Marcelino Castrillo, chief executive of Shawbrook, said: “The excellent performance we delivered during 2022 extended into the first quarter of 2023, as we continued to build on our established track record of sustainable growth and strong profitability, underpinned by proven scalability, a diversified portfolio and robust risk management.  

“While growing our loan book, we have maintained disciplined underwriting standards, conscious of the increasing affordability pressures on parts of the economy.” 

He added: “While the macroeconomic backdrop continues to show signs of volatility, the proven flexibility of our business model combined with our strong capital and liquidity base means we can adapt quickly to challenges and opportunities as they may present themselves while delivering on our purpose to power up ingenuity, to create opportunity every day.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.