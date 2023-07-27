You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Commercial finance brokers raise concerns about lender ‘over-use’ of technology

by:
  • 27/07/2023
  • 0
Commercial finance brokers raise concerns about lender ‘over-use’ of technology
Brokers advising on commercial finance have expressed their worries about lenders using too much technology and automation during the application process.

During a roundtable hosted by YBS Commercial at the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) headquarters, brokers discussed what lenders could do to support them more. 

The attendees said the use of automation in an effort to improve processes did not always help because commercial cases were more complex. They said human interaction in the form of business development teams and relationship directors was still necessary to assist with any queries. The brokers said this was beneficial across the whole application journey. 

The event was attended by YBS’ broker partners and Norman Chambers, managing director of the NACFB. 

 

Balancing technological use

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director for YBS Commercial Mortgages, who hosted the event, said: “It seems clear that brokers really value commercial lenders that can balance the use of technology with high levels of personal customer service.  

“That’s why we’ve embraced technology, using it to do the heavy-lifting – in term of things like making our application journey smoother through our broker portal – but understanding that it doesn’t – and shouldn’t – be relied on to do everything. It doesn’t replace brokers’ ability to talk to a dedicated contact to help shape and structure their deals, nor should it be used to provide a hard ‘no’ at the start of the process, without obtaining human understanding of the details.”  

He added: “Brokers are looking for commercial lenders to deliver on our promises – to agree and stick to the terms of a deal. Building personal relationships out there on the front line and using these to enhance customer journeys, is even more essential than facilitating technology when it comes to delivering on these promises and achieving positive outcomes for borrowers.” 

Also attending was Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries.  

He said: “It’s important that lenders like YBS Commercial maintain their current service levels by maintaining human connections. There is a place for digitisation, but not at the expense of relationships.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.