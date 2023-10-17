YBS Commercial lowers rates and adds BTL deal

YBS Commercial has lowered rates across its buy-to-let range by up to 0.2 per cent and brought out a new buy-to-let deal to better support commercial landlords.

The lender has lowered rates by up to 0.2 per cent, with highlights including a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) decreasing from 6.15 per cent to 5.95 per cent. It comes with a two per cent fee.

Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with three per cent fee has decreased from 5.95 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

The company’s five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 6.15 per cent to 5.95 per cent with a three per cent fee.

The deals are available for loans over £1m.

Pricing for Housing of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) product and holiday let products have also been reduced by 0.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent and 6.55 per cent respectively. Both products come with a two per cent fee.

YBS Commercial has brought out a new buy-to-let five-year fixed rate product, available for corporate buy-to-let clients borrowing more than £1m at 65 per cent LTV, at 5.25 per cent with a five per cent completion fee.

The product will offer “more choice to investors wishing to benefit from a better rate by paying a higher fee upfront”.

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “The new buy-to-let product is inspired heavily by feedback from our brokers that lower rate, higher fee offerings are attractive to investors – offering them better choice, and helpful with affordability.

“We’re also really pleased to be able to reduce our rates across the buy-to-let range following a downward trend in market swap rates. These changes reflect our desire to remain as competitive as possible for all our brokers and customers in a challenging market.”