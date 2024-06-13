HTB hires four lending managers

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has built on its specialist mortgages support team with the recruitment of four lending managers.

Laila Perryman (pictured, right middle) joins HTB from the brokerage Sirius Group, where she managed lending cases for more than three years and achieved her CeMAP qualification.

Edward Shannon (pictured, right) comes from United Trust Bank (UTB), where he was a relationship manager. Prior to this role, Shannon worked as a lending manager for Recognise Bank and also previously worked for challenger bank Redwood Bank.

Alex Mills (pictured, left) has also been hired within the team, having previously led inside sales for the Australian bank Moula. Gabriel Csende (pictured, left middle) was promoted internally to the position from the role of lending assessor.

Alex Upton, managing director of specialist mortgages at HTB, said: “Lending managers are the thread in our fabric, intricately weaved into our team to pull together vital information to ensure brokers receive the attentive service they, and their clients, deserve.

“And with these four new recruits offering heaps of personality, experience and energy, I’m convinced we’ve found the golden thread to strengthen our fleece.”

HTB said the expansion was part of its commitment to offer brokers “leading levels of service” as demand for specialist buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages increased.

The support team will offer assistance with assessing specialist mortgage cases, packaging and processing applications.

Earlier this year, HTB reshuffled its leadership team, resulting in Upton leaving her position as managing director of development finance to become managing director of specialist mortgages.