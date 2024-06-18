HTB hires Mycock as development finance lending director for London and South East

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Tim Mycock (pictured) lending director for London and South East in its development finance team.

In the new role at HTB, he will work closely with brokers and developers in both areas, create and establish relationships and help with the structuring and packaging of development finance cases.

Mycock joins from AssetStone, where he was a chief investment officer for around three years. Before that, he worked as an investment and development director for more than three years.

Prior to that, he was the CEO of Aura Developments for nearly three years, and before that, he was head of real estate at Future Capital Partners for around six years.

He previously held senior roles at Torch Platforms and Ascensions Developments.

Neil Leitch, managing director of development finance at HTB, added: “London and the South East is a crucial region for HTB, and with Tim onboard, we look forward to delivering the combination of flexible funding and hands-on customer service that is synonymous with the bank.

“Tim has fantastic experience in this industry, and will be a great asset in supporting our brokers and developer clients even when cases have certain tricky or quirky elements to them. Across the bank, we are committed to investing in our staff, building teams with the knowledge and understanding that allow them to provide what brokers and borrowers truly need.”

Mycock (pictured) added: “I’m excited to be joining HTB at such a pivotal time in the development finance market cycle. The wealth of development experience within the team is immense and I look forward to supporting existing and new contacts with their development finance needs.

“I’m fortunate to have hands-on development and financing experience, which I’m looking forward to using to make our clients’ developments possible – even the most complex – and deliver[ing] the best possible experience.”

HTB has been growing its development finance division, bringing on Josh Swaby as a business development manager (BDM) for the North of England.

The lender has also promoted Rob Syrett to the role of origination head for development finance and appointed Scott Apps as development finance distribution boss.