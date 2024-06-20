Know Your BDM: Samantha Dance, Glenhawk

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Samantha Dance (pictured), business development manager (BDM) at Glenhawk.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your BDM role at Glenhawk?

In my role as a BDM, I cover the South East, which includes 200-300 broker firms.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job as a BDM?

Being memorable and personable.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Saying no. I hate declining deals, but sometimes it is a must as we cannot lend on everything.

What’s the hardest part of your job as a BDM?

Juggling many plates all at once but making sure every interaction with my introducers is as good as it should be.

What do you love most about your job as a BDM?

Making relationships with all different types of people from all walks of life.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Wow, there have been many from a few of the great leaders I have been lucky enough to have in my career. But probably my first boss when I became a BDM and it was to just be myself, because that’s enough.

I have been in banking since I was 16, and when I came into specialist lending, I thought I needed to behave or act in a certain way to be successful, but it turns out I am a lot more successful being my authentic self.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I subscribe to many of our industry’s trade publications like Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions, but also Jamie, my peers and I have two calls per week to all discuss what is happening in the market, and we are blessed with Jamie’s fountain of knowledge.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in as a BDM?

Well I have been asked to lend on a zoo and also a public toilet. But one that I have actually completed was probably a Hard Rock Café refurb in the North of the country. It was great to see a dilapidated vacant commercial building become something beautiful.

Tell us about your trickiest case as a BDM– what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

Where we lent on a UK asset to a UK spv, but all the shareholders were in different parts of the world and we have to get notaries involved in each jurisdiction and signing arranged over zoom. That was pretty interesting. We found a solution for all involved.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I love people, money and property, so there was no better option really.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

A property developer; I would love to watch my own creations come to life.

What did you want to be growing up?

A florist, but then I realised that I can’t keep a cactus alive.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Definitely to fly.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Head on. There is no point avoiding issues or pointing fingers; the best thing to do is communicate and find a solution.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I have been asked if I would rather be immortal or die immediately by my nine-year-old son.