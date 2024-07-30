Creativity is key to overcoming complexities – Upton

It’s no secret that the mortgage market has become increasingly complex in recent years.

On the mainstream side, brokers are seeing a rise in clients with non-traditional employment or income streams. On the specialist side, there’s growing interest in houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and properties for vulnerable tenants. Plus, the positive prospects for the property sector are attracting a lot of interest from overseas investors.

This complexity can often frustrate brokers because many lenders seem unwilling or unable to navigate through it.

Since returning to Hampshire Trust Bank’s (HTB’s) specialist mortgages division, I’ve been determined to tackle this issue head-on. Our mission to make complicated cases possible has really struck a chord with brokers. It’s one thing to talk about delivering results, but quite another to actually knuckle down and do it. So, what’s the secret?

Get creative

Complicated cases often require bespoke solutions. When a ready-made solution isn’t available, creativity is key.

Too often, lenders adopt a closed mindset with a tick-box approach, failing when a case falls outside the norm.

At HTB, we see complexity as an opportunity to devise fresh solutions, working closely with brokers and other partners to tailor packages based on unique circumstances.

When challenges arise, we tackle them through proactive communication and collaboration. If a broker needs our top team on a call with their customer, they get it.

Trusting in your team

Having a team that believes in finding solutions and can be trusted to work out a way forward is crucial.

Just recently, we encountered a title restriction issue at the completion stage. Instead of causing a delay, our underwriter proactively worked with the solicitor and broker to resolve the issue swiftly – this is just what we do because we have the best people who can be trusted to get on with it.

Where support makes a difference

A particular frustration I hear from brokers is the lack of transparency in tricky cases. Too often, they go to the lender with the case details and then get left in limbo, which is deeply frustrating. This is where the personal touch comes in: our lending managers act as the main point of contact, ensuring brokers are kept informed and supported throughout the case.

Getting everyone on the same page and determined to find answers rather than reasons to walk away often means we can help where other lenders may have said “no”.

Adding value to brokers

Providing real value to brokers means moving beyond a transactional relationship to build something lasting. By offering the tools and access brokers need to grow their businesses, we help them deliver the best experience to their clients.

When brokers help clients achieve successful outcomes, those clients are likely to return despite complications.

Lenders can help brokers build lifelong relationships with clients by going the extra mile.

Brokers, in turn, are more likely to work with lenders who consistently deliver. To stand out in this market, lenders must add value to brokers and build genuine relationships. This approach is at the heart of what we do, and it’s why we are committed to delivering, even when a case is complex, and time is of the essence.