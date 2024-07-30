You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Know Your BDM: Ginny Warby, Spring Finance

  • 30/07/2024
Know Your BDM: Ginny Warby, Spring Finance
This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Ginny Warby (pictured), business development manager (BDM) at Spring Finance.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role as a BDM at Spring Finance?

As a BDM, I cover London and the South East, so literally hundreds of firms.

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job as a BDM?

Being approachable and personable – to make brokers feel that you are on their side and are listening to them and will be available when needed.

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

To keep up to speed with the constantly changing market of specialist lending.

 

What’s the hardest part of your job as a BDM?

The admin work I have to do.

 

What do you love most about your job as a BDM?

I love dealing with people. I enjoy knowing that when every case completes, there is a person that is now happy that they have the funds they need for whatever reason they need them for.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Just be you. Be your authentic self as putting on a façade is very tiring and not sustainable,” – my current boss, Jim Baker.

 

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market as a BDM?

Various trade magazines, websites and word of mouth.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

Purchase of a Grade 2 multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) that needed heavy renovation with listed buildings consent. The applicants were moving into the ground floor, which made it regulated.

 

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

The specialist market is full of cases with unique challenges. Each one has the potential to be tricky, but so far I have managed to avoid a problematic one. One case that stands out as the most interesting, however, was the purchase of a supercar, with the sale of the same also being the exit. This was secured on their house, but the back and forth with the car manufacturer, solicitors, broker and applicant proved to be a steep learning curve.

What was your motivation for choosing this career as a BDM?

I enjoy the finance world. People will always need money and it gives me a sense of achievement and pride being able to assist them in this.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would not want another job. I love what I do so much.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

An air hostess.

 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Being able to speak every language in the world. Then I could understand what people were saying wherever I was.

 

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Take a breath and assess the situation, don’t dive in without thought. Make sure you can be prepared as best you can for anything that comes your way.

 

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

I am a good listener and I will always try to find a solution to problems.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Many years ago, we were asked to secure against a working farm and were asked if we could use the cows as additional security.

