You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Alternative Bridging launches fee promotion

by:
  • 03/09/2024
  • 0
Alternative Bridging launches fee promotion
Alternative Bridging Corporation has launched a promotion in which the lender will offer to refund valuation and lender legal fees on applications received before the end of September.

Alternative Bridging Corporation will offer refunds of up to £2,000, including VAT, to cover the combined valuation and lender legal fees on applications submitted before the close of business on 30 September and where completion takes place before the close of business on 31 October. 

The promotion is valid on all products and funds will be refunded on completion. 

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “September is traditionally a busy time in the mortgage market as homemovers, property investors and business owners return after the summer break with renewed focus. This year, it promises to offer even more opportunities for brokers than usual, coming on the back of an August base rate cut, and with the pre-election uncertainty behind us. 

“At Alternative Bridging, we understand that cost efficiency remains paramount for borrowers and is key for brokers who want to make the most of opportunity. With this in mind, our September promotion delivers a real incentive for clients, offering a refund on valuation and lender legal fees. This is, of course, alongside our commitment to delivering outstanding service and made-to-measure deals.” 

The specialist lender held a similar promotion at the start of this year

Alternative Bridging Corporation offers bridging finance, development funding and term loans. It also has an alternative overdraft facility that allows borrowers to draw down funds when needed. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.