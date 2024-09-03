Alternative Bridging launches fee promotion

Alternative Bridging Corporation has launched a promotion in which the lender will offer to refund valuation and lender legal fees on applications received before the end of September.

Alternative Bridging Corporation will offer refunds of up to £2,000, including VAT, to cover the combined valuation and lender legal fees on applications submitted before the close of business on 30 September and where completion takes place before the close of business on 31 October.

The promotion is valid on all products and funds will be refunded on completion.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “September is traditionally a busy time in the mortgage market as homemovers, property investors and business owners return after the summer break with renewed focus. This year, it promises to offer even more opportunities for brokers than usual, coming on the back of an August base rate cut, and with the pre-election uncertainty behind us.

“At Alternative Bridging, we understand that cost efficiency remains paramount for borrowers and is key for brokers who want to make the most of opportunity. With this in mind, our September promotion delivers a real incentive for clients, offering a refund on valuation and lender legal fees. This is, of course, alongside our commitment to delivering outstanding service and made-to-measure deals.”

The specialist lender held a similar promotion at the start of this year.

Alternative Bridging Corporation offers bridging finance, development funding and term loans. It also has an alternative overdraft facility that allows borrowers to draw down funds when needed.