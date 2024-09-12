You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Aldermore Group sees profits rise by 14%

by:
  • 12/09/2024
  • 0
Aldermore Group sees profits rise by 14%
Aldermore Group has seen a 14% rise in profits before tax, it has revealed.

Group profit before tax increased £30.6m to £253.1m, up from £222.5m during the previous financial year.

The group explained that it had had a “strong year” despite a challenging market.

However, its full-year results to June 30 this year showed a 12% year-on-year decline in total income.

The results also showed a 3% drop in net interest income, which fell from £621m to £604.3m.

Meanwhile, total customer lending saw a 1% increase from just under £15.2bn to £15.3bn, while total customer deposits grew by 8% to £16.3bn.

The group said its “improved financial performance” could be attributed to several factors, including a focus on higher-returning segments amid market-wide margin pressure.

Steven Cooper, chief executive of Aldermore Group, said: “Aldermore has had a strong year, despite a challenging economic backdrop.

“With interest rates remaining high over the period, we are pleased to have achieved positive lending growth in a more subdued market, by focusing on higher-returning, more specialised segments in which we retain a significant advantage.

“While market headwinds have begun to abate, with slowing inflation and the first interest rate cut in four years, we remain focused on ensuring we support our customers following one of the largest increases in the cost of living in a generation.”

He continued: “Our recognition of the more challenging environment meant we exercised careful operational cost management, while continuing to invest in improving our customer and colleague experience.

“In addition, we have also benefitted from a lower impairment charge, reflecting a more stable macroeconomic outlook and progress on remediation activity, all while ensuring our capital and liquidity positions remain strong.

“With signs of a normalising market, Aldermore is well-positioned to build on what it has already achieved to deliver significant future growth.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.