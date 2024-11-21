Capital investment in bridging lending set to increase, says consultancy MD

There is expected to be a rise in capital investment in bridging lending, a senior figure of a consultancy firm said.

Following the Bridging and Development Lenders Association (BDLA) annual conference held in November, Stuart Mogg, managing director and head of financial services debt and capital advisory at Interpath Advisory, said capital options in the bridging and development finance sectors had “evolved significantly over the years”.

Mogg chaired a discussion panel on the topic, alongside Jordan Blakesley, managing director of Quillam Capital, Rob Tanna-Smith, executive director at JPMorgan, Miray Muminoglu, managing director and head of securitised products group and FIG DCM at Lloyds Banking Group, and Warren Mutch, head of speciality finance at Shawbrook Bank.

The annual conference was exclusively for members and associate members of BDLA.

After the event, Mogg said he felt “privileged to have been part of this evolution both as a lender and adviser to the sector”.

He added: “Moving into 2025, we expect capital options to continue to increase, which was a message that was echoed by the panel during the session.

“However, my view is that the bar will also rise for those seeking these capital options, and so lenders within the bridging and development finance space need to ensure they remain focused on the fundamentals, such as data, underwriting discipline and collections processes, before approaching capital providers.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We were delighted with the BDLA Annual Conference this year, which treated our members and associate members to an afternoon full of education, entertainment and networking. One of the standout sections was certainly the panel discussion, which provided insights directly from key decision-makers on the capital environment for bridging lenders.

“It was a hugely positive debate, with all the panel very positive about the future opportunities and potential growth of the bridging sector.”

Recent figures from BDLA showed the value of bridging completions reached a record £1.79bn in Q3.