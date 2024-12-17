Know Your BDM: Harry Phillips, Landbay

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Harry Phillips (pictured), telephone business development manager (BDM) for Landbay.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Landbay?

I’m based in London and my role covers South East London and Rainham, Essex, including Romford, and Kent. I cover 500 brokers and 200 firms.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being personable and approachable is essential. Also, it really helps if you enjoy speaking to new people and are a good listener. You need to be able to solve problems, too, as mortgages can be so varied and complex.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d really like to improve my breadth of industry knowledge and build my professional network.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Keeping pace with competitor knowledge and where products sit in a rapidly changing market. Also, being the conduit between my brokers and third parties such as valuers and solicitors. I have to ensure I can consistently support my brokers throughout the whole process in areas that are outside of my full control.

What do you love most about your job?

I love speaking to new people, helping people and feeling I have made a difference. I also really enjoy growing my network. I love working at Landbay with such a friendly and knowledgeable team and I enjoy joining the field-based BDMs at events.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Ian Hall, Landbay’s head of sales for the North, gave me the best advice, which was: “Don’t fear change, embrace it.”

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Reading Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions, of course. I also do look at other sector publications. LinkedIn is very useful, as well as other social media platforms. I also really enjoy the Lenders Live podcast, featuring Shane Chawatama from Knowledge Bank.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

As a specialist lender, we attract unique cases and properties. The make-up of some houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) has been quite complicated in my area. By challenging the norm, we as a lender have been able to adjust our appetite to suit these complex needs.

The quirkiest property I personally dealt with was a three-unit MUFB, with one of the units being a nine-bed HMO. We gave the client a small MUFB product, which is unusual as typically they would have needed a large MUFB/HMO product as the HMO was over six beds.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

A case failed the adverse credit check because of a mistake on the credit file. I got the case over the line by speaking to underwriters, confirming it would be removed prior to offer. The client was then allowed to submit the case to get the ball rolling, as the current mortgage was on a standard variable rate (SVR) and the client needed to secure a cheaper rate.

Normally, we would not accept the case until the credit file was rectified. My proactive approach and strong relationship with my underwriting team enabled the broker to get the case through quickly and save the client money.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

This is my second full-time role in property/financial services. My previous apprenticeship gave me the curiosity to learn more.

My interest in financial services is a big motivator – this is a broad sector with good opportunities and career prospects. I like the target-led environment with financial reward. Ultimately, the harder and smarter you work, the more you can achieve.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I enjoy my role but, as a telephone BDM, I would be keen to move into a field-based job (which I am currently training to do) so I can continue to develop my knowledge and network and skill set. It is the natural progression to building long-lasting broker relationships.

What did you want to be growing up?

Midfielder for Chelsea FC.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Pausing time or predicting the future. It would be great to pause time at 8:59am – to do all the things I wanted and then carry on with work!

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Step back to understand the situation and the full story. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from more experienced people.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

I like to think I’m organised, dedicated to my professional life and have a positive mindset.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“What is your relationship status?” It’s single, by the way.