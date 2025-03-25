LendInvest secures £250m warehouse facility with Societe Generale

Property finance platform LendInvest has secured a £250m warehouse facility with Societe Generale to fuel its lending.

The agreement regarding the warehouse facility shows the “confidence of global financial institutions in LendInvest’s expertise and origination capabilities, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for investment in the UK property finance market”.

LendInvest added that the facility is a “significant step” in growing its presence in the property finance market and ensures “continued momentum” in the buy-to-let (BTL) and specialist residential mortgage sectors.

The firm said the “collaboration highlights the strategic alignment” between the two companies, as Societe Generale will benefit from LendInvest’s lending platform and LendInvest secures additional institutional backing to grow its digital mortgage offering and market reach.

The funding partnership also comes as LendInvest plans to launch its fully digital BTL mortgage proposition.

Rod Lockhart, CEO of LendInvest, said: “We are pleased to welcome Societe Generale as a strategic funding partner, further demonstrating the confidence global financial institutions have in our expertise and origination capabilities.

“This partnership will enable us to continue supporting UK landlords while delivering strong value creation for Societe Generale. It cements our position as the partner of choice for institutional investors looking to access UK mortgages.”

Emmanuel Blind, head of European financial institutions securitisation at Societe Generale, added: “Societe Generale is delighted to establish a strategic funding partnership with LendInvest, supporting its buy-to-let and residential mortgage originations and contributing to the valuable work it does to finance the real economy in the UK, which closely aligns with Societe Generale’s commitments. LendInvest has an extensive track record of executing on its sound business strategy, and we are excited to further develop our relationship.”

LendInvest has recently secured a number of “significant funding agreements”, including a £500m upsize from an existing institutional investor, a £300m syndicate with Barclays, BNP Paribas, and HSBC, and a £1.5bn funding agreement extension with JPMorgan.