Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest renews £300m facility as record mortgage lending volumes posted

Samantha Partington
January 28, 2025
January 28, 2025
LendInvest’s mortgage division has reported record quarterly lending volumes for Q3 and the renewal of its £300m funding facility with Lloyds.

In the three months ending 31 December, LendInvest lent £358m, including £123m in December, while achieving an annual lending milestone of £1.168bn in the calendar year 2024, surpassing its previous record of £1.125bn in 2022.

Furthermore, following a £500m upsize from one of LendInvest’s existing institutional investors, the lender’s total funds under management stands at £5.14bn.

 

LendInvest renews lending facility

The continuation of the Lloyds facility follows the renewal of the lender’s £300m renewal of its funding syndicate with BNP Paribas, Barclays and HSBC and the £1.5bn funding agreement with JPMorgan announced last September.

Rod Lockhart, chief executive of LendInvest, said: “This renewal highlights Lloyds’ understanding of the strength of our business, our consistent loan performance, and the cutting-edge technology that powers our operations.”

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

He added: “These figures are a result of the dedication of our people – and especially the performance of our new hub in Glasgow – as well as the resilience of the UK property finance market.

“What is really pleasing, though, is that these results translate into tangible impact for hundreds of developers, landlords, property owners and of course investors – all of which ladders up to the provision of better quality housing across the country.”

The company is aiming to deliver further growth and innovation in 2025 and beyond.

