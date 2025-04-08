Pepper Money makes rate cuts in light of swap reductions

Pepper Money has cut rates across its entire product range, with reductions of up to 40 basis points – a move the lender says was triggered by falling swap rates.

The biggest rate reduction is on the Pepper36 Light up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with a cut of 40 basis points to 5.64%.

Other changes include reductions to the Pepper6 edition up to 80% LTV, which has been cut by 25 basis points on two- and five-year fixed rates. The lowest rate in Pepper’s range is now available from 5.34%.

Trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump caused a drop in swap rates at the beginning of April.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The economic backdrop may continue to be uncertain, but swap rates have actually fallen recently and, at Pepper Money, we’re pleased to be able to pass on the benefits of these reductions to you and your customers.

“These rate cuts are part of our ongoing commitment to help brokers offer more certainty in uncertain times.”