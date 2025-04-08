user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Pepper Money makes rate cuts in light of swap reductions

Pepper Money makes rate cuts in light of swap reductions
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 8, 2025
Updated:
April 8, 2025
Pepper Money has cut rates across its entire product range, with reductions of up to 40 basis points – a move the lender says was triggered by falling swap rates.

The biggest rate reduction is on the Pepper36 Light up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with a cut of 40 basis points to 5.64%.

Other changes include reductions to the Pepper6 edition up to 80% LTV, which has been cut by 25 basis points on two- and five-year fixed rates. The lowest rate in Pepper’s range is now available from 5.34%.

Trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump caused a drop in swap rates at the beginning of April.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The economic backdrop may continue to be uncertain, but swap rates have actually fallen recently and, at Pepper Money, we’re pleased to be able to pass on the benefits of these reductions to you and your customers.

“These rate cuts are part of our ongoing commitment to help brokers offer more certainty in uncertain times.”

Sponsored

Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements?

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest trims BTL rates

LendInvest trims BTL rates

April 7, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

UTB Mortgages partners with Next Intelligence

UTB Mortgages partners with Next Intelligence

Complex Buy To Let

Molo adjusts BTL mortgage rates; MPowered makes post-US tariff cuts – round-up

Molo adjusts BTL mortgage rates; MPowered makes post-US tariff cuts – round-up

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance cuts product rates by up to 0.15%

Keystone Property Finance cuts product rates by up to 0.15%

April 4, 2025
View All
Tags:
Pepper Money
swap rates

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/