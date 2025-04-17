Together announces record month for broker completions in March

Specialist lender Together has announced that intermediary-led completions reached a record £152m in March, breaking the previous high of £144m in July 2022.

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), director of intermediary sales at Together, said: “We are delighted to be announcing such a strong performance for the last month. It is a real testament to the incredible work of our intermediaries, despite challenging market conditions.

“Our broker partners are such an important part of what we do at Together, and we hope to continue this success throughout the coming year.”

The lender also announced a partnership with Connect for Intermediaries, meaning its member firms can now submit cases for specialist products, including Together’s first charge, consumer buy-to-let (BTL) and BTL loans.

Nick Parker, head of networks and clubs at Together, said: “Our network and clubs channel continues to grow as we welcome on board the excellent Connect for Intermediaries.

“Connect has been a long-standing strategic partner of Together, providing packaging services to members and other distribution partners. They see the value in Together’s proposition, and in offering greater choice to their network members in how they can access our first charge residential, consumer BTL and BTL products.

Sponsored Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

“We look forward to working with them to help our customers achieve their property ambitions.”

Connect for Intermediaries is the 24th distribution partner Together has onboarded since the relaunch of its networks and clubs channel last year. Through the channel, it can reach 24,000 advisers and 3,000 network firms.

Jane Benjamin, director of mortgages at Connect for Intermediaries, said: “At Connect, we pride ourselves on giving our advisers access to market-leading tools and specialist solutions – and this latest development with Together does exactly that.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Together by providing our ARs with direct access to their brand-new broker portal. This platform not only simplifies the process but also strengthens our ability to support complex and bespoke client needs with speed and confidence.

“It’s a fantastic step forward for our network and a great example of how we’re continuing to evolve our specialist proposition.”