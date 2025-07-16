Ultimate Finance adds commercial property loan; Chorley BS brings out large loan deals – round-up

Specialist lender Ultimate Finance has added a commercial property loan deal to its structured finance proposition.

The commercial property loan product aims to “meet growing demand for multi-asset funding solutions”.

The facility offers businesses access to up to £3m on a first charge against commercial property, with flexible repayment options. This includes a five-year term on a 15-year amortisation profile and interest-only repayments for the first 12 months.

Josh Levy, CEO of Ultimate Finance, said: “We seek to combine market-leading product features and competitive pricing with market-leading client service, highlighted by our extremely strong NPS score of 79 and Trustpilot rating of 4.9/5, and the average longevity of our working capital clients reaching eight years.

“Through our strong relationships with the broker and advisory market, we are pleased to have enhanced our structured finance offering to enable us to better structure truly tailored asset-based lending (ABL) funding with a single point of relationship management to support key business events and growth requirements. The flexible nature of the repayment profile of our property loan is something we are confident will prove to be a valuable tool for clients.

“We are committed to having a wide-ranging working capital offering from £100,000 through to £10m facilities, and this new commercial property element has already allowed several businesses to increase their funding facility with us to realise their ambitions. Our regional directors and relationship managers around the UK can now work with our partners and clients to support a variety of strategic and transactional requirements.”

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Earlier this month, the firm confirmed that its new lending rose 15% YOY to £126m for H1 2025.

Chorley BS launches duo of large loan deals

Chorley Building Society has brought out two large loan products, aimed at customers looking for bigger loans but who want more flexibility.

The two large loan products allow customers to overpay 20% of the capital balance per year without incurring an early repayment charge (ERC).

The products include a two-year discount deal at 50% LTV at 4.59% and a later life two-year discount product at 4.99%.

Shane Dye, senior business development manager (BDM) at Chorley Building Society, commented: “We’re really pleased to launch products aimed at those who need larger loans. We know that sometimes borrowers are looking for flexibility and being able to make overpayments of 20% of the capital balance per annum, without invoking an ERC, is something that our brokers have told us that their clients are looking for.”