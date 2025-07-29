Together sets up broker onboarding academy with leadership shake-up

Together has announced the launch of its Broker Onboarding Academy to deliver training to new intermediary partners on how to package and submit cases.

The programme has been designed to enhance the support provided by Together’s intermediaries team and strengthen relationships with broker partners.

Team shake-up

In line with the academy launch, Together’s intermediaries team is undergoing a restructure to take greater responsibility for early pipeline funding and case referrals.

The newly structured team will oversee the onboarding of new brokers through the academy.

Michelle Walsh will now oversee the commercial finance team, Maeve Ward will lead personal finance, Chris Evans will look after the roving underwriting team and Nick Parker will drive forward the team’s relationships with networks and clubs.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Tanya Elmaz, (pictured) managing director of intermediaries, said: “Together has taken another exciting step forward in our growth. This evolution of the intermediaries team will help us reach and support more of our valued broker partners than ever before.

“Our regional and telephony account managers will also take on broader responsibilities, helping to submit high-quality cases for quicker completions. We’re seeing increasing interest from brokers in the specialist lending market, and we’re committed to providing the right education and guidance to support them.”