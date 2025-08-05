Create Account
Second Charge Lending

UTB joins Mortgage Intelligence's panel of specialist lenders

Samantha Partington
August 5, 2025
August 5, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has partnered with mortgage and insurance network Mortgage Intelligence to expand its distribution of specialist mortgages to brokers.

Mortgage Intelligence, established for 25 years, has a network of nearly 500 appointed representatives (ARs).

UTB’s residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and second charge loans are designed to cater for those less served by the mainstream market. These include borrowers and remortgagors with complex incomes, those wishing to purchase properties of non-standard construction or in locations such as those close to or touching commercial premises, and customers with some adverse credit.

Graham Wood, head of products and partnerships at Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We’re pleased to announce our new partnership with United Trust Bank, well-known for a practical, solutions-driven approach to specialist lending. The ability to deliver competitive products with a personal touch makes them a valuable addition to our panel.”

Hannah Oades, head of clubs and networks for mortgages at UTB, said: “This partnership strengthens our commitment to offering advisers more tools to provide the best outcomes for their clients by delivering a greater choice of competitive specialist mortgage products and helping them to write more business. I’m very excited for this next chapter.”

UTB Bridging recently appointed Gene Clohessy to the newly created role of director of underwriting. She will develop the bridging credit strategy and identify processes that can enhance the lender’s service proposition.

