The art of the bridging deal: why teamwork matters – Cawood

Bridging finance has always been about more than just speed. It is a discipline where collaboration, communication and ingenuity come together to make time-critical transactions possible.

For brokers and their clients, the difference between a deal that glides across the line and one that grinds to a halt is often down to how well each party plays its part.

Vanilla deals – simple on the surface

With bridging, not all cases are created equal. A ‘vanilla bridging deal’ is industry shorthand for a straightforward, low-complexity transaction. Typically, this means a single residential property used as security, owned by a borrower with a clean credit profile and no complex structures attached. The exit is usually clear, so either the sale of the property or refinance onto a mainstream buy-to-let (BTL) or residential mortgage.

Valuations are standard, often supported by a full Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey or an automated valuation model (AVM), and loan-to-value (LTV) ratios remain comfortably within accepted limits. So, in short, single property, straightforward borrower, obvious exit.

By contrast, complex bridging cases can involve multi-property portfolios, overseas ownership, urgent legal challenges or unusual asset classes, and these types of deals need lenders who can demonstrate deep expertise. But whatever the level of complexity, brokers need to be instilled with the confidence that the case in question will be handled with equal care and attention.

Transparency key to success

For any bridging deal to succeed, the borrower must start with clarity. Full disclosure of financial circumstances, property details and intended use of funds is essential. Time wasted chasing missing documents or clarifying inconsistencies can be fatal to a deal where days matter. Equally, borrowers need a realistic view of bridging as a short-term solution, underpinned by a clearly defined exit.

Brokers sit at the heart of this process. Their role is to translate the borrower’s needs into an application that a lender can act on quickly. A strong broker will strip out unnecessary noise, focus on accuracy, and act as the central communicator. Brokers who falter often do so by submitting poorly structured cases or failing to manage borrower expectations, and as a result, the risk of bottlenecks rises sharply.

The lender: clarity and ingenuity

We lenders have our own balancing act. We need to conduct robust due diligence without becoming an obstacle to the very speed that bridging finance demands. Clear communication around terms, timelines and requirements avoids misunderstandings that can derail progress. The best lenders also show ingenuity. That could be using tools like title insurance and desktop valuations to cut delays, or by structuring solutions that adapt to the quirks of a deal. StreamBank’s StreamEdge approach is a good example, combining innovative product design, £1,000 legal fee contributions and flexible valuation models to reduce friction without compromising on quality.

Valuer and solicitor teamwork

Valuers and solicitors often make or break bridging cases. A valuation that is both timely and accurate provides the confidence lenders need to proceed because delays or discrepancies can ripple through the whole chain. Solicitors, meanwhile, must navigate complex title checks and contracts with speed and precision. Brokers know only too well that legal delays are the most common stumbling block, so wherever possible, choose a solicitor with in-depth bridging experience to prevent costly setbacks.

But, if there is one constant across every successful bridging deal, it’s communication. With so many moving parts, the team only functions when information flows freely.

Ultimately, bridging is both an art and a science. The science lies in the numbers: valuations, LTVs, and exit strategies. The art lies in collaboration. By that, I mean borrowers being upfront, brokers presenting clean applications, lenders acting with clarity, and valuers and solicitors delivering with precision.

After all, ingenuity and strong relationships can be the difference between a missed opportunity and a successful completion.