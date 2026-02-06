Bridging lender Century Capital Partners enters administration

The lender appointed administrators at the end of last month, and according to Companies House, CEO and founder Paul Munford was terminated as a director on 30 January.
This followed the terminations of Ian Axe as non-executive chair and managing director Luke Navin in October and December respectively.
Century Capital Partners’ last filed results for the year ending 31 December 2024 showed its post-tax profit fell from £2.2m to £1.8m, while its mortgage loan volumes increased from £109m to £138m.
The short-term lender operated across England and Wales, providing unregulated loans to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), property investors and landlords.
Specialist Lending Solutions has approached the lender for comment.
