Bridging lender Century Capital Partners enters administration

Bridging lender Century Capital Partners has entered administration, around 15 years after the business was established.

The lender appointed administrators at the end of last month, and according to Companies House, CEO and founder Paul Munford was terminated as a director on 30 January.

This followed the terminations of Ian Axe as non-executive chair and managing director Luke Navin in October and December respectively.

Century Capital Partners’ last filed results for the year ending 31 December 2024 showed its post-tax profit fell from £2.2m to £1.8m, while its mortgage loan volumes increased from £109m to £138m.

The short-term lender operated across England and Wales, providing unregulated loans to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), property investors and landlords.

Specialist Lending Solutions has approached the lender for comment.