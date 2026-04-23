Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 23, 2026
Updated:
April 23, 2026
Specialist lender CHL Mortgages has completed a £5m portfolio refinance made up of 10 properties for an experienced landlord based in London.

The investor, whose properties were located in Lambeth in South West London, needed to refinance his portfolio to repay a bridging loan approaching the end of its term.

CHL Mortgages assigned a single underwriter to manage the case from start to finish to speed up the process. Working closely with the sales team and the broker, the underwriter coordinated the assessment and valuation process so that offers could be issued simultaneously. Lending on one of the properties was capped to remain within exposure parameters, allowing the wider portfolio to proceed.

Following the issue of an offer, several last-minute changes were required following accounting advice, including changing all the applications from five-year fixed-rate products to two-year fixed rates, which increased the client’s exposure beyond the initial limits. In response, CHL Mortgages completed nine of the cases to pay down the majority of the bridging loan, with the remaining case reviewed and subsequently approved, enabling the full refinance strategy to complete successfully.

The lender was able to proceed using search indemnity insurance to allow the investor to repay the bridging loan without breaching the terms of the deal.

Roger Morris (pictured), group distribution director at Chetwood Bank for CHL Mortgages and ModaMortgages, said: “By assigning a dedicated underwriter and working closely with the broker, we were able to structure the lending creatively, manage exposure carefully and deliver the refinance within a tight time frame. I’m really proud of the team for finding a way to make the deal happen – it’s a great example of our commitment to doing all we can to help brokers place their complex cases in a speedy manner.”

Sponsored

Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high LTV range

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high-LTV range

Complex Buy To Let

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

Complex Buy To Let

foundation has launched new mortgages in the HMO and short-term buy to let space

Foundation launches HMO and short-term let products

April 22, 2026

Bridging

Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Lendco

Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Lendco

April 16, 2026
View All
Tags:
Buy-to-let portfolio landlords
CHL Mortgages
Roger Morris

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/