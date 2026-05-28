InterBay improves commercial mortgage pricing

The lender has cut rates across the owner-occupier range by up to 40 basis points, strengthening competitiveness in a key segment of the market. The move means borrowers taking out loans above £2.5m can access cheaper deals.
InterBay has also improved its price positioning at lower loan-to-value (LTV) tiers to support a range of client profiles and risk appetites.
Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)-related restrictions have been removed from the commercial offering, simplifying the structure and making it easier to progress cases across a wider range of property types.
Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “Brokers are dealing with increasingly varied commercial cases, so having clarity and confidence in how a deal can be structured is key. This refresh is about giving them a proposition that works for the realities of the current market and supports them in delivering the right outcome for their clients.”