InterBay improves commercial mortgage pricing

InterBay has made pricing and product enhancements to its commercial mortgage proposition, designed to give brokers greater flexibility when structuring deals for borrowers.

The lender has cut rates across the owner-occupier range by up to 40 basis points, strengthening competitiveness in a key segment of the market. The move means borrowers taking out loans above £2.5m can access cheaper deals.

InterBay has also improved its price positioning at lower loan-to-value (LTV) tiers to support a range of client profiles and risk appetites.

Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)-related restrictions have been removed from the commercial offering, simplifying the structure and making it easier to progress cases across a wider range of property types.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “Brokers are dealing with increasingly varied commercial cases, so having clarity and confidence in how a deal can be structured is key. This refresh is about giving them a proposition that works for the realities of the current market and supports them in delivering the right outcome for their clients.”