Black & White Bridging expands footprint with two office openings

Specialist bridging lender Black & White Bridging has broadened its presence in England with the opening of offices in London and Manchester.

This takes the lender beyond its base near Bath and will allow it to be closer to brokers, borrowers, investors and business partners across the country.

The lender said the office would enable it to have a greater presence in the North and South East while supporting existing team members in these locations. It also expects this will attract more talent from a wider geographic area, as it plans to double in size by the end of the year.

Black & White Bridging has already seen its lending increase twofold over the last two years.

The opening of the offices come after the lender announced a new funder and funding line of more than £100m.

This has allowed the lender to boost its maximum loan size from £2.5m to £7.5m, with higher loans available on referral. Black & White Bridging also reduced its interest rates and brought in variable proc fees.

Martyn Smith (pictured), managing director at Black & White Bridging, said: “These new offices have been planned for some time as part of our ambitious growth plans, so I am excited to see them finally come to fruition.

“The new offices will help us reach even more brokers, partners, and investors and attract new team members nationwide while enabling the acceleration of our next growth phase.”