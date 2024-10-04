Market Harborough BS cuts bridging rates

The specialist lender has cut its monthly short-term rates by up to 0.02%.

Its bridging finance rates now start from 0.62% variable and 0.66% fixed for up to 50% LTV.

Also available are deals from 0.68% variable and 0.72% fixed for loans between 50.01% and 60% LTV.

Between 60.01% and 70% LTV, rates are available from 0.74% variable and 0.78% fixed.

It follows the lender announcing last month that it had enhanced its short-term range, with products available for loans up to £5m and its maximum LTV extended to 70%.

Reduced bridging finance rates

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution of Market Harborough Building Society, said: “We’re listening to the needs of our broker partners and are delighted to reduce our monthly bridging finance rates.

“This, teamed with the enhancements that we made at the beginning of September, means that our short-term finance is now even more accessible to our partners and their clients.”

Market Harborough Building Society specialises in providing mortgage solutions for cases up to £5m.

It also offers a range of products for expats and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), as well as for both buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let investors.

At the beginning of this month, Market Harborough Building Society reduced its residential and let fixed rates by up to 0.30%, with two- and three-year fixed rates dropping by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

It also decreased its standard variable rate (SVR) by 0.2% to 8.19%.