MFS joins Try Mortgage Network’s lender panel

Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions has joined Try Mortgage Network’s panel of lenders.

The partnership will allow Try Mortgage Network’s advisers can access the lender’s range of residential, bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) deals, and allow them to place and process complex cases needing bespoke underwriting.

Try Mortgage Network was launched in 2017 and has a growing community of brokers across the UK.

MFS can offer loans up to £50m with terms between three and 23 months and recently secured an institutional funding line worth £1.5bn to support its loan book growth.

The lender said that the “strength of its funding lines ensures it can provide certainty for brokers and borrowers alike, as well as a great deal of flexibility”.

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of MFS, said: “We are delighted to join Try Mortgage Network’s panel of lenders. Our partnership will enable brokers to access our innovative and bespoke financial solutions, designed to cater to both straightforward and highly complex cases. We prioritise flexibility and speed, ensuring we deliver value to brokers and borrowers alike.

“We are confident that Try’s intermediaries will find significant value in this collaboration, and I look forward to seeing our relationship grow in the months and years ahead.”

Martin Swann, managing director at Try Mortgage Network, added: “MFS brings a wealth of experience to the specialist finance market, so I’m sure that our members will benefit greatly from their market-leading range of bridging and BTL products.

“As the market stabilises post-Budget, their focus on delivering tailored lending solutions aligns perfectly with Try’s forward-thinking approach to helping our advisers, and their clients, navigate the specialist mortgage market successfully. I’m excited to see our network members making use of their product range and lending expertise. MFS is a cracking addition to our lending panel.”