Market Financial Solutions promotes 54 members of staff

Market Financial Solutions has promoted 54 members, with its total headcount now coming to 158.

Karen Rodrigues has been appointed to the role of chief sales officer at Market Financial Solutions, having been the head of sales since January 2024.

Prior to that, she was the director of sales at Smoove for around three years, and before that, she held roles at Vida Homeloans, OSB and Aldermore.

Richard Saunders and Thomas Gill have been named regional sales managers, while Devyn Grantham, George Collins, and Jonathan Williams have become business development executive team leaders.

Leah Brunskill, who joined the firm in 2019, has taken on the role of deputy chief of marketing.

Ryan Magee will take on the role of chief risk officer and general counsel and Martin Schofield will become the group’s money laundering reporting officer (MLRO).

Scott Lord has been promoted to deputy chief credit officer, Jemima Hayes is the deputy head of underwriting and Charles Mirron Sohrab and Ivo Redman have been promoted to assistant underwriter – team leaders.

Alexander Jacobs is taking on the role of head of retentions and relationships in the loan management team and Julia Ama will become deputy head of human resources.

Maria Gilbert, chief of staff at Market Financial Solutions, said: “The MFS team has grown significantly in recent years. But as well as bringing in great talent, we’re absolutely committed [to] developing existing team members.

“With that in mind, we’re delighted that so many members of the team have been promoted of late – it sets a great platform as we look to expand on our success in 2025. With promotions across virtually every department, we hope this inspires everyone at MFS to strive to progress. It’s certainly something we will be investing in throughout the year ahead.”

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, added: “Now 18 years old, the company has enjoyed a really successful period of late, so it’s only right that our team is rewarded for their hard work and professionalism – without which this success would not have been possible.

“As a company, experience and expertise are essential qualities, but so too is each individual’s understanding of our ethos and values. The individuals who have been promoted have demonstrated these qualities time and time again, and I’m looking forward to seeing what else they will achieve as the business continues to grow and evolve in the future.”