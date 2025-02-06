Market Harborough BS adds duo of BDMs to field-based sales team

Market Harborough Building Society has added two specialist business development manager (BDM) roles, including a bridging BDM.

Alex Doveston joins the bridging finance team as its bridging specialist BDM, and Brian Sanford will be a specialist BDM for the Midlands.

Doveston joins from Octopus Real Estate, where he was an external BDM for around two years. Before that, he was a bridging and development finance manager at Greenfield Capital for almost 11 years.

Sanford has been a BDM at LiveMore Mortgages for around two years, and prior to that, he was a BDM at CHL Mortgages for almost a year. He has also worked at Sesame Bankhall and Vida Homeloans.

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution for Market Harborough Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Alex and Brian as we continue to invest in our mortgage team. We’re expanding our dedicated bridging finance team with Alex’s role – to help more brokers looking to diversify into the bridging space.

“Brian’s role will focus on supporting new and existing partners with our solutions for complex mortgage cases and delivering our ‘Best for Brokers Promise’. This is our commitment to always putting brokers first and delivering award-winning service.”

Doveston added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Market Harborough at such an exciting time of growth. With 14 years’ experience in the bridging loan market, I’m looking forward to working with a specialist team, helping more brokers with their bridging finance cases. I have a deep passion for building strong, genuine relationships with clients and colleagues alike.”

Sanford said: “I’ve joined a great team of specialist BDMs. I can’t wait to get stuck in, using my experience to help brokers find solutions for their more challenging cases, with the support of a Daily Credit Committee that looks for ways to say yes.”