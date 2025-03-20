Arc & Co and Brickflow enter partnership

Advice firm Arc & Co has partnered with specialist property finance marketplace Brickflow to assist brokers.

Arc & Co’s advisers will use Brickflow’s technology for lead generation, faster deal management and improved customer experience.

Its brokers will use Brickflow’s search function for sourcing and applications. The platform has more than 100 lenders offering 1,350 products.

Arc & Co’s advisers will also gain access to Brickflow’s exclusive relationship with digital mezzanine and equity lender, Deallocker.

Arc & Co has agreed to place a set volume of business through the platform as part of the partnership.

Andrew Robinson, managing director of Arc & Co, said: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in-class financial solutions.

“Brickflow’s technology will enhance our productivity, ensuring clients secure the most competitive financing while reinforcing transparency and compliance across the borrowing process. We have a market-leading team in place and are looking forward to seeing how technology can help accelerate our growth trajectory even further.”

Sabinder Robinson-Sandhu, head of growth at Brickflow, added: “We’re delighted to have agreed a partnership with Arc & Co. This is a perfect example of a well-established brand that is open to harnessing the power of technology to make a great business even better. Arc & Co have a huge amount of experience and knowledge behind them but recognise they can move faster and with more certainty by using specialist tools in the market.

“Their support means a huge amount to us and we look forward to making a positive impact on the organisation as we strengthen our partnership in the months ahead.”