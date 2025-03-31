Quantum Mortgages launches bridging range

Buy-to-let (BTL) lender Quantum Mortgages has entered the bridging sector with a set of products that aim to deliver flexibility and speed for borrowers.

Borrowers will be able to transition from a bridging loan to exit via a Quantum Mortgages BTL product.

The lender said the bridging products would offer certainty of decision on applications, with no hidden fees.

The arrangement fee is deducted from the loan amount and dual representation is available to speed up the transaction.

Borrowers can access up to 10 loans or £10m of borrowing, whichever is the lesser amount. Quantum Mortgages will lend on up to 33% of units in an individual block.

It will lend on standard construction houses and flats, non-standard construction up to 60% of the open market value (OMV), ex-local authority flats up to 70% loan to value (LTV) and houses up to 75% LTV in areas where at least half of the properties are owner-occupied.

Quantum Mortgages will also lend against flats with deck access over five storeys, up to 60% LTV, and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit properties up to 12 units.

Transaction types include auction purchases, refinancing, below-market-value purchases up to 90% of the purchase price and 70% LTV. It will also allow automated valuations up to 70% LTV or £1m and refurbishments where the borrower has funds for the works.

Wes Friedel, head of bridging finance at Quantum Mortgages, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our bridging proposition to the market. Our bridging range has been a year in the making, and we’ve designed our short-term lending product to offer the flexibility and speed we’re renowned for, ensuring that our clients can secure the funding they need quickly and confidently.

“Having worked in the short-term finance industry for over 10 years, I have seen and dealt with the pain points of many brokers and borrowers who want a simpler, more open and honest approach to bridging finance. This experience fuelled our determination to create a proposition that would cater to the demands of today’s landlords.”

Earlier this month, Quantum Mortgages soft launched its bridging product to a select number of distributors to allow for testing and feedback before the whole of market launch.

Harsha Dahyea, chief commercial officer at Quantum Mortgages, added: “At the beginning of March, we gave early access of bridging to members of the Quantum Disruptors Club (QDC). We wanted to give some of our trusted partners the opportunity to test out our proposition before the official launch so we could measure the appetite in the market, and ensure our criteria and products were aligned with our existing portfolio of borrowers. We’re delighted with the demand we’ve seen so far and are looking forward to growing our short-term lending pipeline.”

Jason Neale, chief executive and founder of Quantum Mortgages, said: “March 2025 marks our third anniversary of lending, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with the launch of our bridging product. For the last three years, we’ve worked extremely hard to offer borrowers an innovative and common-sense approach to specialist BTL lending, and we’re proud to be delivering the same ethos with our bridging proposition.

“We are pleased with the feedback we have received in our initial launch and look forward to the response from the wider mortgage community.”