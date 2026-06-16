UTB hires Rhodes as head of clubs and networks

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Brad Rhodes as head of clubs and networks, mortgages, buy to let (BTL) and bridging.

Rhodes (pictured) joins UTB from Pepper Money UK, where he spent the last four years as national key account manager, working closely with mortgage networks, clubs, packagers and intermediary firms to support customers requiring a more individual approach to lending.

Prior to that, he held senior intermediary relationship roles with Platform and Santander, building strong partnerships across the broker market and developing extensive experience of intermediary distribution.

Reporting to Caroline Mirakian, he will be responsible for developing and strengthening strategic relationships with mortgage clubs, networks and key distribution partners across UTB’s residential mortgage, BTL, bridging and second charge lending businesses.

Rhodes will play a key role in helping more intermediaries access the bank’s growing range of specialist lending solutions and supporting UTB’s ambitious growth plans.

His appointment comes during a period of investment and transformation within UTB’s mortgages, BTL and bridging division. Over the past year, the bank has introduced a series of service, criteria and technology enhancements designed to simplify application journeys, improve turnaround times and provide brokers with greater flexibility and certainty when placing specialist lending cases.

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Mirakian said: “Brad brings tremendous experience, energy and market knowledge, together with a genuine passion for the intermediary sector. Having spent many years working with clubs, networks and brokers, he understands exactly what intermediary partners need from lender relationships and how important those partnerships are in delivering great customer outcomes.”