user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

HTB makes improvements to heavy refurbishment proposition

HTB makes improvements to heavy refurbishment proposition
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 3, 2025
Updated:
April 3, 2025
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has bolstered its heavy refurbishment bridging proposition, including making loan to value (LTV) changes.

The changes to its heavy refurbishment range, which come into effect immediately, include increasing the maximum day one LTV from 70% to 75%. This is in line with the lender’s standard bridging range.

In cases where the loan to gross development value (LTGDV) is 65% or below, HTB can fund refurbishment costs up to 100% of the property’s day one value.

HTB said the updates would give brokers “more flexibility to structure ambitious projects, particularly where clients are converting, extending, or repositioning property, and do so with confidence in the numbers”.

The lender’s heavy refurbishment range still offers staged drawdowns in arrears, milestone verification by an asset manager and no exit fees.

Andrea Glasgow (pictured), sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging at HTB, said: “Brokers are telling us they need more flexible funding options, especially when their clients are taking on more ambitious refurbishment projects. These updates give them exactly that without losing the control and structure HTB is known for.

Sponsored

Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements?

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“We’ve deliberately built this product to support complex property strategies, from permitted development and commercial-to-residential conversions to heavy internal reconfiguration. It’s a product that gives brokers options and gives their clients the confidence to push ahead.”

Alex Upton, managing director for specialist mortgages and bridging at HTB, added: “HTB’s strength in refurbishment lending lies in our ability to back the right deals with speed and certainty.

“We understand the complexities of these projects, we know how to structure the right solution, and brokers trust us to deliver. These enhancements reflect our confidence in the product and our belief in the specialist lending market.

“As refurbishment continues to play a key role in investors’ long-term strategies, particularly as projects become more complex and varied, we remain focused on supporting brokers with consistent decision-making and solutions that go beyond the basics.”

Related
View All

Bridging

One to One: Alex Upton, HTB

Bridging

Market Financial Solutions cuts bridging rates; MHBS and Suffolk BS add products – round-up

Market Financial Solutions cuts bridging rates; MHBS and Suffolk BS add products – round-up

April 2, 2025

Bridging

Variety and flexibility are essential to meeting growing demand for bridging – Diamond

Variety and flexibility are essential to meeting growing demand for bridging – Diamond

April 1, 2025

Bridging

Black & White Bridging restructures leadership to support growth

Black & White Bridging restructures leadership to support growth

View All
Tags:
Alex Upton
Andrea Glasgow
bridging
criteria changes
Hampshire Trust Bank
heavy refurbishment
HTB