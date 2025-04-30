Together lowers regulated bridging rates

Together has announced rate cuts to its regulated bridging products up to 60% loan to value (LTV).

The lowest rate of 0.85% will be available up to 60% LTV on Together’s first charge regulated bridging product. This was previously available on borrowing up to 50% LTV.

Its lowest rates will also be available on its second charge regulated bridging products up to 60% LTV – again, previously 50% LTV.

Together said that with interest rates set to fall this year, it would pass savings on to borrowers and make competitive pricing available.

It will now offer loans as low as £50,000, up to £3m, on non-standard construction and other lending purposes.

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), director of intermediary sales at Together said: “In line with the market, we are incredibly pleased to be able to reduce rates on some of our products.

“At Together, achieving the best outcomes for our customers is at the core of our ethos, so having the opportunity to make these changes in their favour is incredibly rewarding.

“With our internal legal team, we are able to process applications incredibly fast and can reduce the overall cost, and our automated valuations only improve the process further.”

These changes come shortly after the lender announced record intermediary sales in March, with £152m in completions. This exceeded its previous record of £144m in July 2022 and was the highest in the lender’s history.

Elmaz added: “Despite turbulent market conditions, Together continues to go from success to success.

“We are able to pass this on to our customers, and will continue to help more people achieve their property ambitions, both now and in the future.”