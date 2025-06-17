user.first_name
Bridging

StreamBank launches 0.66% bridging loan

June 17, 2025
StreamBank has launched a bridging loan priced at 0.66% per month on its StreamEdge range, available for loans between £400,000 and £1m up to 65% loan to value (LTV).

StreamEdge is accepted on both a non-regulated and regulated basis across residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties but is not available for drawdowns, borrowers with adverse credit or re-bridges. Only light internal works are allowed.

The deal comes with a £1,000 legal fee contribution and title insurance.

Roz Cawood (pictured), managing director of lending at StreamBank, said: “This new product gives brokers and their clients a triple whammy of benefits, combining speed and competitive pricing, along with a contribution towards legal fees.

“We believe that StreamEdge can give brokers a competitive edge and, by providing both non-regulated and regulated loans, along with allowing loans across residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties, we are giving brokers flexibility and the ability to use this product across a range of clients.”

Last month, the bridging lender – which was founded in 2023 – added title insurance to its bridging cases up to £2m to help secure faster completions and greater certainty for brokers and customers.

