Kuflink brings on Narwal as origination head to build introducer base

Kuflink has hired Ranjit Narwal to build the firm’s presence in the “intermediary-focused short-term lending market”.

Narwal has over 35 years’ experience in financial services, beginning in the life insurance sales sector before moving to the mortgage market.

He most recently worked as a specialist placement team manager at Connect Mortgages for around a year. Before that, he was the head of origination at 21Finance for over two years.

Molly Hepburn, director at Kuflink, said: “Kuflink started life as a bridging lender in 2012 and has successfully grown organically ever since. In 2016, we launched our P2P platform to attract private investors to fund the bridging loans we offer.

“Its success means that we can now concentrate on growing our presence in the intermediary bridging market, which is why I am delighted to welcome Ranjit back. He is charged with developing our introducer base and bringing the Kuflink brand to a wider broker audience.”

Narwal added: “Kuflink historically has a strong reputation for getting bridging and development finance cases done but had become something of a well-kept secret for brokers in the know, as the business concentrated on developing its P2P platform.

“Kuflink is one of very few bridging lenders that does not rely on corporate funding and has a close-knit team with a huge amount of lending experience. These are the reasons why I am so excited to be coming back and taking on the role of turbocharging Kuflink’s short term lending presence in the broker market.”

Last month, the firm made criteria changes.