Offa boosts bridge team with two hires

Bridging finance provider Offa has appointed Tahir Ahmad and Hasan Ilyas to its bridging team to widen its reach across the country and provider greater support to brokers.

Ahmad, who has been recruited to the role of business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands and the North, brings 20 years’ experience to the role, having previously worked for UBL UK, Habib Bank Zurich, Cynergy Bank, Punjab National International Bank and Whitehall Capital.

His knowledge and experience cover both commercial and residential banking.

He said: “What drew me to Offa was its unique combination of ethical, Sharia-compliant finance and a genuinely entrepreneurial approach to the market.”

Ilyas joins Offa as business development support officer, having previously worked for Paragon in its buy-to-let (BTL) team for three years, liaising with BDMs and brokers.

He said: “I’m excited to grow alongside a firm that’s proving you don’t have to compromise your beliefs to be a leader in the financial world.

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“I see business support as the engine room of the office. By streamlining our internal processes, I want to create the space we need to scale and reach more people.”

Ahmad and Ilyas will report to Naseer Ahmed, managing director of bridging and development finance.

Ahmed said: “Hasan’s appointment strengthens Offa’s origination support capability as the business continues to scale, and he will play a key role in maintaining the high service standards our brokers and customers expect, ensuring efficient progression from enquiry to completion.

“Tahir brings extensive experience across both commercial and bridging finance together with a strong track record of building effective broker relationships.”

Read Mortgage Solutions‘ interview with Sagheer Malik, chief commercial officer and managing director of home finance at Offa, following the launch of its home purchase plan.