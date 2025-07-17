Create Account
Bridging

Aspen cuts rates and adds 80% LTV deal

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 17, 2025
Updated:
July 17, 2025
Aspen Bridging has reduced rates across its range and added a product at 80% loan to value (LTV).

Rate reductions have been made to Aspen Bridging’s heavy refurbishment product, which has gone down by 0.6% to 0.78% per month. This is available at 80% LTV. 

The lender has also reduced its stepped rates by 0.5%, with pricing now starting at 0.39% per month. 

In addition, Aspen Bridging has launched an 80% LTV option to its no-valuation refurbishment product, raising the maximum LTV from 75%. 

This range uses in-house surveyors to provide post-valuation offers in 48 hours for refurbishment projects. 

These products are available with the lender’s recent service improvements of DocuSign legals, no search indemnity and funding 100% of works using 48-hour drawdowns paid direct to borrowers. 

Both products can come with fully underwritten one-year bridge to let (BTL) as a development exit, or a two-year BTL stabilisation period, both available at 6.49% per annum. 

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director of Aspen Bridging, said: “We are determined to provide a best-in-class product and service in the heavy refurbishment space, and with these enhancements, I am confident we are ideally placed to meet developers’ needs.” 

Earlier this year, the firm cut rates by up to 0.72% and added a larger loan offering.

Aspen Bridging