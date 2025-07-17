Aspen cuts rates and adds 80% LTV deal

Aspen Bridging has reduced rates across its range and added a product at 80% loan to value (LTV).

Rate reductions have been made to Aspen Bridging’s heavy refurbishment product, which has gone down by 0.6% to 0.78% per month. This is available at 80% LTV.

The lender has also reduced its stepped rates by 0.5%, with pricing now starting at 0.39% per month.

In addition, Aspen Bridging has launched an 80% LTV option to its no-valuation refurbishment product, raising the maximum LTV from 75%.

This range uses in-house surveyors to provide post-valuation offers in 48 hours for refurbishment projects.

These products are available with the lender’s recent service improvements of DocuSign legals, no search indemnity and funding 100% of works using 48-hour drawdowns paid direct to borrowers.

Both products can come with fully underwritten one-year bridge to let (BTL) as a development exit, or a two-year BTL stabilisation period, both available at 6.49% per annum.

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director of Aspen Bridging, said: “We are determined to provide a best-in-class product and service in the heavy refurbishment space, and with these enhancements, I am confident we are ideally placed to meet developers’ needs.”

Earlier this year, the firm cut rates by up to 0.72% and added a larger loan offering.