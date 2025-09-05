Market Financial Solutions launches valuation refund offer and updates bridging range; Bluestone Mortgages cuts rates – round-up

Market Financial Solutions has launched a valuation refund offer, cut bridging rates and increased the maximum loan size.

The valuation refund offer is available in its residential and commercial bridging ranges, and its Bridge Fusion products.

It applies to its first charge loans up to £4m when a decision in principle (DIP) is signed and fees are paid between 3 September and 31 October 2025.

Completions need to take place within six months of the fees being paid, at which point the valuation cost will be refunded alongside the commitment fee.

The offer covers one standard valuation per security property.

Within its bridging range, rates have been cut and the single residential loans have been increased from £3m to £4m, while simple semi-commercial and commercial loans have gone up from £2m to £3m.

Bluestone Mortgages lowers rates by up to 0.2%

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has reduced rates across its range, with pricing starting from 5.64%.

Within Bluestone Mortgages’ core range, Clear products begin from 5.79% up to 65% loan to value (LTV) for a two-year fixed rate, a fall of 0.2%.

Clear five-year fixed rates start from 5.64% up to 65% LTV and 5.69% up to 70% LTV, a drop of 0.15%.

Within its BBB range, two-year fixed rates are priced from 6.64% up to 65% LTV and 6.69% up to 70% LTV, a decrease of up to 0.35%.

Steve Griffiths, commercial director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, commented: “At Bluestone, our focus has always been on helping people achieve their property ambitions, even when their circumstances might not fit the mould of high street lenders. These latest changes give advisers more opportunities to find the right solutions for their clients. We remain committed to continually evolving our products and proposition to reflect the changing needs of mortgage customers, while working closely with advisers to support as many clients as possible on their homeownership journey.”