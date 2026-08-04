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HSBC reveals £141bn mortgage loan book in H1 results

HSBC reveals £141bn mortgage loan book in H1 results
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
August 4, 2026
Updated:
August 4, 2026
HSBC’s mortgage loan book value stood at £141.4bn ($190bn) at the end of June, following 5% year-on-year growth, giving the bank an 8.1% market share.

In its H1 financial update, the bank said that customer lending in its UK business rose by £7.5bn ($10bn), primarily driven by continued growth in mortgage balances and commercial lending.

HSBC lent £25.2bn of gross mortgages in 2025, up from £19.8bn in 2024, meaning the bank ranked fifth in terms of lending volumes, according to UK Finance’s annual league table published last week.

Lloyds Banking Group retained its number one spot as the UK’s biggest lender for new mortgage business after advancing £52.2bn during 2025.

 

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